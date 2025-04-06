Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 30,257 Shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,257 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in USCB Financial were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USCB. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in USCB Financial by 129.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in USCB Financial during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of USCB Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in USCB Financial by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

USCB Financial Price Performance

USCB opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $340.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.65. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

USCB Financial Increases Dividend

USCB Financial ( NASDAQ:USCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). USCB Financial had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, analysts predict that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from USCB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of USCB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

