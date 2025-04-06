Forum Private Client Group LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Forum Private Client Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.4% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND opened at $73.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.99. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2404 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

