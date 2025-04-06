Oribel Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Clean Harbors makes up 0.6% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $16,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $4,386,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $846,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 99,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Clean Harbors by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLH opened at $190.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.88. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.52 and a twelve month high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.56.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $518,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $7,619,123.52. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas acquired 1,050 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,668.44. This trade represents a 4.53 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,341 shares of company stock valued at $663,041 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

