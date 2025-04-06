Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 2,492 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $25,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $277.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.51 and a 12 month high of $387.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $432.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.67.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

