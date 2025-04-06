Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,575,000 after purchasing an additional 121,770 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $227.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $221.75 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.4013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

