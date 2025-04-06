ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TPG in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in TPG by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TPG

In related news, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $125,550.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 290,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,553,683.64. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of TPG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $104,937.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,716.31. This trade represents a 9.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TPG. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of TPG from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TPG from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.42.

TPG Stock Down 3.2 %

TPG opened at $40.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.51. TPG Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.52 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 24.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. TPG’s payout ratio is presently -481.82%.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

