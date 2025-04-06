International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 291,421 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,860. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of IFF opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.84. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.82 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 77.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Cfra lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Argus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.