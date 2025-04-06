Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 14,256 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,188,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,915,904,000 after acquiring an additional 100,433,280 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,299 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,993,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,198,000 after purchasing an additional 955,574 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 1,450,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,093,000 after buying an additional 765,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,297,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after buying an additional 643,634 shares in the last quarter.

FNDA opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.22. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

