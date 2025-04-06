Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 900.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 836.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $59.09 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.26 and its 200-day moving average is $77.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.59.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

