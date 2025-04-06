Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,506 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Axos Financial by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,475,000. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Axos Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

Axos Financial Stock Down 3.6 %

AX stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $88.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $663,482.50. The trade was a 41.38 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

