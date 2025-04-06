Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP lowered its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,775,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Berry Global Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $114,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 3,569.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 463.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 7,390.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

BERY opened at $66.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.72. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.24 and a 52-week high of $74.24. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

