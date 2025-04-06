Oarsman Capital Inc. Increases Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 70.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter worth about $303,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $47.71 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.29.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

