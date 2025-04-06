Sit Investment Associates Inc. Invests $6.95 Million in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 619,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,946,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $5,819,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTF opened at $11.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

