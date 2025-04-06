Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 13,018 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 757.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,822,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,222,000 after purchasing an additional 109,229 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Navient by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,488,000 after buying an additional 423,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Navient by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,149,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Navient by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 555,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 188,399 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NAVI opened at $11.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Navient had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

