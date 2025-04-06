13,207 Shares in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Separately, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter.

EPU stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $124.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $45.47.

The iShares MSCI Peru ETF (EPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Peru Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Peruvian firms. EPU was launched on Jun 19, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

