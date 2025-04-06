Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $4.32. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 427,747 shares traded.
Mizuho Financial Group Trading Down 14.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mizuho Financial Group
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.