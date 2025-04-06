Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $4.32. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 427,747 shares traded.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Down 14.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 377.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 683.9% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

