Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Trading Down 8.6% – Time to Sell?

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 5,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 58,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Opawica Explorations Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$6.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19.
About Opawica Explorations
Opawica Explorations Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead and Bazooka East claims located in northern Quebec, Canada; and the Bazooka west property, which comprises 24 mineral claims located in Beauchastel Township, Quebec.
