Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.06 and last traded at $30.84. 54,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 71,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $261.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

