Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Trading Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $256.01 and last traded at $264.25. 3,247 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 2,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.50.

Thales Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.74 and a 200 day moving average of $177.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thales

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thales stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

