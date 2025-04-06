Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$13.20 and last traded at C$13.20, with a volume of 1165601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MBGYY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Mercedes-Benz Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mercedes-Benz Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.02 billion during the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Mercedes-Benz Group AG will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

