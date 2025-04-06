Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Trading Down 9.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) fell 9.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.14. 75,156 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 626% from the average session volume of 10,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $79.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $48.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.