Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.09. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $9.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Phio Pharmaceuticals
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.