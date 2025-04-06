Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.09. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.