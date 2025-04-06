Genprex (GNPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 7th. Analysts expect Genprex to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.

Genprex Trading Down 22.4 %

Shares of Genprex stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Genprex has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.

Get Genprex alerts:

About Genprex

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing gene-based therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer; and GPX-002, which is in preclinical trials to treat type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.