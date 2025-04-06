Genprex (GNPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 7th. Analysts expect Genprex to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.
Genprex Trading Down 22.4 %
Shares of Genprex stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Genprex has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.
About Genprex
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Genprex
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.