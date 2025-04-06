Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $2.02.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.11 million for the quarter.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World.

