SPAR Group (SGRP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.
SPAR Group Stock Down 4.7 %
SGRP stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. SPAR Group has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.12.
SPAR Group Company Profile
