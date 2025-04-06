SPAR Group (SGRP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

SPAR Group Stock Down 4.7 %

SGRP stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. SPAR Group has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.12.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

