Waterloo Capital L.P. Boosts Stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,542 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLQD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.
Shares of SLQD stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.97.
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
