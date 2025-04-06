Waterloo Capital L.P. Grows Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Benchmark raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,988,047.12. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.01. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $63.95 and a one year high of $115.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.51.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

