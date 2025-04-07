Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $730,000 Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.9% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Energizer Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE ENR opened at $28.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.12. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.23 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.90%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Stories

