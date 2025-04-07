Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $601,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9,960.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in General Motors by 551.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $44.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Motors has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

In related news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Saturday, March 1st. HSBC cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

