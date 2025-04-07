Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 102.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,235,000 after purchasing an additional 147,054 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Option Care Health by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 68,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 180.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 199,454 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

OPCH opened at $33.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. The trade was a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

