Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $634,000 Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,916 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 424.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 536.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,412.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 5.3 %

NUS opened at $6.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $445.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

