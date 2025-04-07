Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

TNDM stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In related news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos acquired 10,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $190,948.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,948.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

