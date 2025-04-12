Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Shares Up 13.3% – What’s Next?

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) rose 13.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 1,566,982 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 532,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Separately, Atrium Research upgraded shares of Santacruz Silver Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of C$127.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other Santacruz Silver Mining news, Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo purchased 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$420,000.00. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

