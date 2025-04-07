Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PUMP. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ProPetro by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in ProPetro by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ProPetro by 5.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 61,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PUMP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ProPetro from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

ProPetro Stock Down 16.2 %

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.58.

About ProPetro

(Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.