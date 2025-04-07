Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 47,729 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47,729 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CW. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $48,160.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $617,953.59. The trade was a 7.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,237.60. This represents a 10.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,797 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,255 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CW

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of CW stock opened at $283.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.43 and a fifty-two week high of $393.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.96%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.