Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.64.

Fiserv Trading Down 8.4 %

FI opened at $198.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.66.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

