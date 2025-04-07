Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 628 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $43.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $53.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.62.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.4978 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

