Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Invests $275,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA VV opened at $232.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $222.22 and a 1-year high of $282.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.01.
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
