Sepio Capital LP Sells 247 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,281 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $150,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $688,708.84. The trade was a 17.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $33,661.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at $740,703.60. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BOH. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $61.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average is $71.05. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

