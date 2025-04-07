Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stake Increased by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 376.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 908.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,531,000 after purchasing an additional 55,845,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 914.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,572,000 after buying an additional 11,580,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,287,000 after buying an additional 3,309,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 798.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,944,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,322,000 after acquiring an additional 88,692 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $29.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.22. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $102.03.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.