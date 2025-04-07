Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 297.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,637 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 6.1 %
Shares of SCHG stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
