Sit Investment Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMO. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EMO opened at $44.31 on Monday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $51.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.69%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 9,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $456,670.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading

