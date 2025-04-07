Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 3,700 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at about $534,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at about $827,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,464,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $270.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.30 and its 200 day moving average is $271.82. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $357.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.54 by ($0.06). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $449.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

