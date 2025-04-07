ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 35,319 Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,769,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,015,000 after purchasing an additional 221,851 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 791,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after purchasing an additional 245,775 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 738,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,017,000 after buying an additional 31,984 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 612,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after buying an additional 67,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 215,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 80,421 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $15.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $867.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of -1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $62.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Structure Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

