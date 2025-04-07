Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Sold by ADAR1 Capital Management LLC

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 118,321 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 817,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 496,823 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chimerix by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 146,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 64,420 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chimerix

In other news, CEO Michael T. Andriole sold 7,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $33,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,405.56. This represents a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,760 shares of company stock worth $91,175 in the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chimerix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $8.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $800.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $8.54.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMRX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.55 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.55 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chimerix Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

