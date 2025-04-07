Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Takes $184,000 Position in Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Launch One Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,492,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Launch One Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Launch One Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Launch One Acquisition by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Launch One Acquisition by 12,420.4% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the period.

Launch One Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ LPAA opened at $10.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15. Launch One Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.26.

Launch One Acquisition Profile

Launch One Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Launch One Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

