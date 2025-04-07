iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.28. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,758.18 and a beta of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2798 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

