Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.550- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $483.0 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $464.8 million. Qiagen also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350- EPS.
Qiagen Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $38.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.94. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $49.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 106.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62.
Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on Qiagen
Qiagen Company Profile
QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Qiagen
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 ETFs That Offer Easy Exposure to the AI Revolution
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 2 Ways to Win the Tarrif Trade: Toyota and Tesla
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- New Tariffs May Bring Liberation to These 3 Steel Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.