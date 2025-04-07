Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.550- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $483.0 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $464.8 million. Qiagen also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350- EPS.

Qiagen Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $38.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.94. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $49.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 106.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 target price (up from $40.83) on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Qiagen

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.