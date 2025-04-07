KCM Investment Advisors LLC Invests $286,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,354,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,316,000 after purchasing an additional 220,527 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,234,000 after buying an additional 1,484,562 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,300 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Datadog by 407.6% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,076,000 after acquiring an additional 499,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $87.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.42, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.71 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.45.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,565,732.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,103,862.98. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $17,948,497.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,861,901.38. This represents a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,412 shares of company stock valued at $75,444,584 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.22.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

