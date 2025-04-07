Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys New Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 703,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,622,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $13,010,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 686,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 434,919 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BE. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BE

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $38,385.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,756.80. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $25,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.